There was no Muni underground service between Embarcadero and Van Ness stations Wednesday afternoon, following a maintenance problem that is apparently centered at the Embarcadero end.

The SFMTA announced that all Muni stations were closed between Van Ness and Embarcadero as of around 2:30 pm, though service between the stations may have stopped two hours earlier.

The agency tweeted at 12:24 pm that it was experiencing delays in the subway system due to "debris in overhead between Embarcadero and Montgomery stations." Muni trains were subsequently turning back at Castro or Church station.

The agency then said at 1:14 pm that mutual aid service was being provided by BART between Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations, with Muni tickets being honored at BART gates.

As of 3 pm, the SFMTA said that "Subway maintenance personnel is on scene at Embarcadero Station," and "Repair work is now underway."

This is a developing story.

Photo by Charly Nguyen