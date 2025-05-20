Local:
- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival mainstay Emmylou Harris is getting an honorary show for playing all 25 years of the annual festival, and the lineup makes it obvious some of the acts that will be booked at this year’s festival. The stand-alone Emmylou show will be at the Masonic on Thursday, October 2, the night before the festival begins, and the inclusion in the Emmylou tribute show of Allison Russell, Rosanne Cash, and Steve Earle is a pretty clear indication those three will be booked the weekend's Golden Gate Park free music festival. [Chronicle]
Activist climbers hang massive trans pride flag from El Capitan in Yosemite https://t.co/B1JG6psBFX— SFGATE (@SFGate) May 20, 2025
- In the largest Yosemite flag protest yet, activists hung a 55-by-35-foot Transgender pride flag on the face of El Capitan. The move comes as the Trump administration has removed all references to the Transgender community from government and National Park Service websites. [SFGate]
- Levi’s is selling the Dockers brand to a company called Authentic Brands Group for $311 million, though escalators in the deal could raise that price to $391 million. Dockers apparel is credited with popularizing the “Casual Friday” look, though once the pandemic hit and people dressed like slobs every day, Casual Friday lost a lot of its meaning. [KPIX]
- This was kind of a foregone conclusion, but SFPD has fired that freshly graduated officer who injured five people in a DUI crash Saturday morning, and he’s been charged with multiple criminal charges. [SF Standard]
National:
- A wave of tornadoes is battering the central US and has already killed 28 people, and as Memorial Day weekend approaches, it’s moving from primarily Kentucky and Tennessee to Virginia and the Carolinas. [CNN]
- Trump and RFK Jr’s new nutjob Food and Drug Administration wants to limit COVID vaccines only to people 65 and over, starting this fall. [NY Times]
- Actor George Wendt, whose portrayal of Norm on the NBC sitcom Cheers earned him six Emmy nominations, died Tuesday morning. He was 76. [NBC News]
Video:
- The new Union Square Nintendo store that opened Friday with a reservations-only system is now open to anyone who wants to go in. But as the video below shows, people were waiting in lines for hours to get in now that it’s open to the public.
Line into Nintendo Store today wrapping around the block
byu/Speed009 insanfrancisco
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist