Scott Adams, the once celebrated cartoonist turned conservative firebrand living in the East Bay and doing a podcast, now says he only has a few months left to live, and that he has the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that is afflicting former President Joe Biden.

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, who has seen his star rise in right-wing circles in the last decade as his comic strip's circulation dwindled to nil — most notably when he got rather racist that time in 2023 — went public with his cancer diagnosis Monday on his podcast "Real Coffee With Scott Adams." Adams began the podcast discussing former President Joe Biden's diagnosis of Stage 4 prostate cancer, which has metastisized to his bones, and the cruelty and ignorance of the general public's reaction to the news on the internet.

"I'd like to extend my respect and compassion for the ex-president and his family because they're going through an especially tough time," Adams said. "It's a terrible disease."

He went on to discuss the suspicions being expressed by many that Biden may have been diagnosed while he was still president and that he and his doctors had lied to the public — his doctor had given Biden a "clean bill of health" as of August 2024, for instance. But, Adams says, there is great variability with cancers, and it seems possible that Biden could have reached Stage 4 in a short amount of time.

Adams then announced, "I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it — well longer than he's admitted having it." He added, "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

Adams explained that he has been using a walker to get around for a number of months and is "always in pain." His voice sounding somewhat weaker than in the past, he says that he continues to make his daily morning podcast, but that is all he is doing during the day (besides spending hours on Xitter), and he'll keep podcasting for as long as he's able.

In the mostly liberal Bay Area, Scott Adams was an early vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his first administration, and Adams's attitudes toward politics and the culture wars began creeping into comic strip, which had long been fairly apolitical, prompting some negative reaction from fans on the left.

Dilbert, which was first published in 1989 while Adams was an employee at Pacific Bell, was later syndicated to 2,000 newspapers worldwide, and mostly dealt in relatable workplace humor and office-jargon satire. While initially the comic strip centered on engineer Dilbert at home with his dog Dogbert, the strip's popularity took off when Adams moved the action primarily to Dilbert's Silicon Valley workplace.

Seeing that income from newspapers was dwindling as print journalism declined, Adams began diversifying his pursuits in the last decade. Adams launched the "Coffee" podcast in 2015, after seeing the traction he was getting for blog posts supporting Donald Trump. And he later launched a blockchain-based citizen news-gathering platform called WhenHub, which encouraged people to submit their own advice videos and news interviews, with the enticement of being paid in a cryptocurrency called WHEN coins.

Following the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the summer of 2019, Adams took to Twitter to encourage witnesses to submit their accounts on his platform — a move that was seen as beyond gross and tacky, tyring to cash in on a tragedy for his own personal gain. Adams responded to the public response by calling it "fake outrage."

In an episode of Adams's podcast in 2023, he amplified a spurious poll that had been glommed onto by conservative news sources, which was interpreted to mean that some 47% of Black people believed it was "not okay" to be white. Adams declared, therefore, that Black people were a "hate group," and that white people should simply "get the hell away from Black people." The comments led to the Dilbert comic strip being essentially canceled, dropped from most independent newspapers and its syndication network.

Adams announced that he would be publishing "spicier" Dilbert strips online after that, though it's not clear how long that project lasted.

