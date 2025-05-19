Local:
- A 22-year veteran of the San Jose Fire Department, Mark Moalem, has been charged with stealing morphine and sedatives from a locked box in a fire station. [Chronicle]
- A pair of suspicious fires broke out over the weekend at Lafayette Elementary School in the Outer Richmond, one of which melted a play structure. [Mission Local]
- Grammy-winning 23-year-old pop star Billie Eilish just added a bunch of dates to her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour, and these include two dates, November 22 and 23, at SF’s Chase Center. [Chronicle]
National:
- Authorities now say that the suspect in the car-bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs on Saturday, Guy Edward Barks, had “nihilistic ideations” and held “anti-pro-life” or “anti-natalist” views — basically he believed people should stop procreating. Barks, who lived in Twentynine Palms, died in the blast. [ABC 7]
- Two different Republican factions, fiscal hardliners/ staunch conservatives and those who oppose drastic cuts to Medicaid, are likely to tank the megabill currently before Congress. [New York Times]
- And guess what! Trump is now backing off of his “demand” that Russia and Ukraine have an unconditional ceasefire, something he claimed he’d be able to broker with a single phone call to Putin, and he now says the two sides should work it out on their own. [New York Times]
Video:
- KQED once was in possession of this pink, Sesame Street-themed Jeep, which you can see in the video below tooling around San Francisco, randomly picking up unattended children in the fall of 1969, as part of a promotional campaign for the premiere of Sesame Street that November.
Photo by Charlie Lederer