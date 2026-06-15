In an effort to address steep enrollment declines, Merritt and Laney colleges abruptly announced plans to merge under the new “Oakland City College” name by next fall, while keeping both campuses open — a move that left students and faculty blindsided.

Last Tuesday, the Peralta Community College District Board of Trustees approved the merger in a 4-2 vote, as the Chronicle reports. The merger is part of a broader effort by the Peralta Community College District to address years of financial instability and declining enrollment.

District leaders say combining Laney and Merritt under the Oakland City College name would streamline operations while preserving both campuses and their academic programs. The district's other two schools, Berkeley City College and College of Alameda, would remain separate.

According to SFGate, the plan has reportedly sparked opposition from students, faculty, alumni, and community members who say the announcement came with little warning, landing after the spring term ended and leaving little opportunity for public input. Many fear the merger could lead to reduced services, support programs, and resources for vulnerable students.

The community is urging district leaders to delay the decision for at least another year to allow more time for community input and a fuller assessment of potential impacts, per the Chronicle. Faculty members reportedly raised concerns about the loss of the colleges' distinct identities, including Merritt College's historic ties to the Black Panther movement.

SFGate notes that Laney College originally offered free vocational education under the name Oakland Central Trade School until 1953, while Merritt College served as a business school. In 1954, Laney and Merritt merged under the Oakland Community College name, which was changed to Oakland City College in 1958. The two became separate colleges as part of the Peralta Junior College District in 1964.

Supporters say the merger reflects the two colleges’ shared histories and progressive roots throughout their nearly 100 years in operation.

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Image: Laney College/Google Maps