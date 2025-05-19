The story of a murder that happened 42 years ago just had its closing chapter written, as the killer of Vacaville teen De Anna Lynn Johnson got a life sentence, even though he’s already serving a life sentence for the murder of another woman.

A particularly brutal murder of a 14-year-old in Vacaville in 1982 went unsolved for decades. 14-year-old Vacaville teen De Anna Lynn Johnson was found badly bludgeoned November 16, 1982, strangled and with her skull smashed by cinder blocks, and her attacker having kneeled on her chest.

The case went cold all the way until 2017, when Vacaville Police determined the killer was Marvin Ray Markle Jr. Markle was found guilty of the crime in March, and now the Bay Area News Group reports that Markle has been sentenced to life in prison for Johnson’s murder.

Markle was already in prison, and already serving a life sentence for the separate 2001 murder of Butte County resident Shirley Ann Pratt. He’ll now serve consecutive life sentences.

“We all know not all murders are created equal,” Solano County chief deputy district attorney Paul Sequeira said in a statement to the News Group, citing this killing’s “great bodily injury” and “a high degree of cruelty and viciousness.”

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams added her own statement thanking the Vacaville Police Department for their years of “continued efforts” on the case. “From that moment of finding De Anna Lynn Johnson’s lifeless body on the railroad tracks and all the years since, Vacaville Police Department never once gave up,” that statement said, according to SFGate.

