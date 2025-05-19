Some alert beach-goers saw what appeared to be a human body floating in the waters of Ocean Beach Friday night, and their worst fears were confirmed, as emergency crews pulled a “badly decomposed” cadaver from the ocean.

Here’s a tweet that goes in an unexpected direction. “Here’s your daily surf report of Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Very breezy and overcast,” one neighborhood local reports. “And they found a dead body yesterday.”

@KevsBackup Here’s your daily surf report of Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Very breezy and overcast.

And they found a dead body yesterday pic.twitter.com/I0kXvtB6hY — Cnglee (@Cnglee8) May 17, 2025

Wait, what? NBC Bay Area has the grisly confirmation that yes, a dead body was found at Ocean Beach. Some beachgoers apparently saw what they thought was a human body floating in the ocean, and called 911 at around 6 pm Friday night. First responders determined it was indeed a human body.

According to the Chronicle, the body was spotted at 458 Great Highway, which is around the interaction of the Great Highway and Balboa Street.

KRON4 notes that the body was “badly decomposed” from spending so much time in the water. The SF Medical Examiner;s office has not yet determined how long the body was in the water, and thus far have been unable to determine the victim’s age and gender.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. This incident is separate from the man who died trying to save a dog at Ocean Beach on Thursday, May 8. That man has been identified as 59-year-old Garbo Chang.

Image: @Cnglee8 via Twitter