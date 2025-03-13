- Around 10,000 PG&E customers in Mountain View lost power Wednesday due to wind-related incidents from the atmospheric river storm. There were also scattered outages elsewhere around the Bay. [KPIX]
- The Hillsborough Police Department announced Wednesday that it is "urgently" seeking the public's help and offering a $100,000 reward for help finding suspect who opened fire on an officer at the town's police station. The shooting incident happened on February 22 and the officer was injured and returned fire. [KRON4]
- Nintendo announced that its second official US store will open in SF's Union Square on May 15. The store was first announced last May, and it's coming to the former BCBGMAXAZRIA in the base of the Westin St. Francis at 331 Powell Street. [Chronicle]
- The San Jose City Council has just amended its ordinance banning daytime sleeping on sidewalks, expanding the hours when sleeping is banned to 8am to midnight — they previously began at 10 am. [KTVU]
- The victim in a Sunday evening attack outside the Castro Theatre, who reportedly suffered a skull fracture, may have been a door person or bartender at The Mix, the bar on 18th Street, and had kicked out three people earlier in the day for being rowdy. [ABC 7]
- So much for being "maximally transparent": Elon Musk's DOGE group has stopped providing information on its website that allows the public, and journalists, to fact-check its claims about how much money it is saving the federal government, but still the claims appear filled with factual errors. [New York Times]
- And who is Governor Gavin Newsom's third chosen podcast guest? It's fucking Steve Bannon. [IHeartMedia]
Photo: Luke Galloway