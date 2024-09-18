It's official: Buzzy pop-up Jules has secured a brick-and-mortar location, in the Lower Haight, and by mid-winter you should be seeing crowds gathering near Haight and Fillmore for their excellent New York-meets-California pies.

What could become SF's hottest new pizza destination is now taking shape, and we know where it will be for the long-term, serving up excellent, crisp-crusted pizzas and inspired seasonal side dishes.

SFist had gathered from chef and owner Max Blachman-Gentile, when we spoke to him in July, that this brick-and-mortar location was in the works. And now it is official: Jules will be taking over the former Iza Ramen space at 237 Fillmore Street. (Iza Ramen closed its doors in May.)

WhatNowSF was the first with the news, and SFGate spoke to Blachman-Gentile today about the big move.

"The pop-ups have been great and very successful for us, but I am really excited to be in my own space and just do a lot more with the menu," Blachman-Gentile tells SFGate.

He previously told SFist that while he's had success in putting out great pizza from a set of portable, countertop gas ovens — which he hauls along to the various pop-up locations where Jules has made regular appearances the last year or so, including Buddy the wine bar and Loquate Bakery — he was looking forward to having a proper pizza oven.

"Honestly I'd prefer to be cooking at a lower temperature and [the countertop models aren't] really perfect," Blachman-Gentile said. "I'm very excited for a deck oven in a real space."

And the chef says that he'll be retaining the open-kitchen design and wood-paneled walls in the former Iza space.

Blachman-Gentile culinary background includes a stint at Tartine Bakery, and he worked at famed New York pizza spot Roberta's — which he says is where he gained his love and respect for the pizza arts. And he tells SFGate, "In the last two years I decided pizza was the best option for me [as a business], partly because I love it and I can eat pizza every day."

Blachman-Gentile launched Jules as a pop-up in July 2023, and he hasn't looked back since. And besides SFist, multiple other publications around town have been raving about the quality of the pizza for months.

The chef is promising a menu with a rotating selection of six pizzas — which will likely always include his popular pepperoni pie, the Spicy Ronny, as well as some more unusual and seasonal pies, like the red-topped Drunken Sailor, with wine-infused tomato sauce, anchovies, and capers (and optional mozzarella). Summertime selections have included the Field Dream, a corn and fresh tomato pie with a corn pudding base and dollops of Thai basil pesto; and the Curse of the Golden Flower, a squash-blossom pizza with confit garlic cream, thin slices of summer squash, and a Caesar-like dressing with Old Bay seasoning.

Additionally, the restaurant will feature seasonal starters and salads, along with entree options like chicken parm, and roasted whole fish. He tells SFGate that he's also hoping to feature weekly submarine sandwich specials on fresh Italian loaves.

Jules is aiming for a February 2025 opening in the Fillmore Street space, and until them you can still book tables for pop-ups — follow Jules on Instagram for the latest schedule.

