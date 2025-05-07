- Two people were shot in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:30 pm on the 1400 block of Franklin Street, just a few blocks from the restaurant shooting that happened Friday night. [KTVU]
- Joe Biden has given his first interview since leaving office, to the BBC, talking about the absurdity of Trump without mentioning his name. "What the hell’s going on here? What president ever talks like that? That’s not who we are," Biden says. [New York Times]
- Los Gatos-based Netflix has been weathering the economic storm quite well, and its investors seem unfazed by tariff threats concerning the movie industry. [Bloomberg]
- The Ritz-Carlton in North Lake Tahoe has just completed a $20 million upgrade and remodel, including to its 170 guest rooms. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors pulled out a seemingly easy away-game win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night, even without Steph Curry, dominating throughout most of the game and winning 99-88 with the help of 24 points scored by Buddy Hield. [KPIX]
- And Curry is out with a hamstring strain and will very likely stay out for Game 2 of this series as well. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Golden State Valkyries did okay in their very first preseason game at the Chase Center, losing by just one point to the Los Angeles Sparks. [NBC Bay Area]