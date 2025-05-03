- Brian Montana, founding guitarist of Bay Area death metal band Possessed, was fatally shot by police in South San Francisco this week after allegedly opening fire during a standoff in South San Francisco. The incident began over a dispute with neighbors about tree debris and escalated into a gunfight with officers. [SF Gate]
- A driver fleeing CHP in a stolen car reportedly threw a grenade out of the window in North Berkeley on Friday afternoon, prompting a neighborhood evacuation. The University of California Police Department’s bomb squad secured the device and declared the area safe shortly after 5 p.m. [Berkeleyside]
- Seven people, including six foreign nationals and a Texas man, died in a fiery head-on crash between a tour van and pickup truck near Yellowstone on Thursday. The collision on U.S. Highway 20 also injured several others; the cause is under investigation. [ABC News]
- Several Bay Area arts nonprofits were abruptly notified Friday that their NEA grants have been canceled due to the Trump administration’s shifting priorities, including SCRAP, The Lab, and the Oakland Theater Project. [KQED]
- A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at a home near 26th and Alabama in the Mission District. No arrests have been made. [Mission Local]
- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend with stops in Emeryville on Friday and Walnut Creek on Saturday at Broadway Plaza from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. [East Bay Express]
Image: In-progress mural by Serge Gay, Jr., 2021; Leanne Maxwell/SFist