After a night of questionable decisions and internet infamy, the Warriors fan who stole a watercolor sketch from Madrone Art Bar last weekend has returned the artwork—along with a $100 repayment and a heartfelt apology.

According to NBC Bay Area, a figure drawing by local artist Tracie Timmer, which was on display as part of Madrone’s Sketchboard Collective 12-Year Art Show, was stolen last Saturday night. Security footage showed three men in Warriors gear enjoying drinks before one quietly removed the artwork from the wall and tucked it into his hoodie. The bar became aware of the theft after closing and immediately took to social media, sharing surveillance clips and asking for help recovering the missing piece.

SF Gate reports that on Friday, the man responsible for the theft returned to the bar alone, sketch in hand, and took full responsibility. He left a handwritten apology addressed to both Madrone owner Michael “Spike” Krouse and Timmer, saying, “I want to apologize for the disrespect. I should have known right from wrong, and unfortunately, I acted with poor judgment.” He also emphasized that his friends had nothing to do with the theft.

In addition to returning the artwork, the man gave Krouse $100—the price of the stolen sketch—to pass along to the artist. “It took a lot of courage to come thru today and do the right thing,” Krouse said.

Madrone doesn’t plan to press charges. Instead, they're reinstalling the piece Saturday afternoon, and the show will remain up through the end of July.

Image: Lynn F./Yelp