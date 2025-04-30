The man who allegedly engaged police in a shootout Monday in South San Francisco and was fatally shot himself has been publicly identified.

The man, who neighbors say was enraged over a tree-trimming dispute with a neighbor, has been identified as 60-year-old Brian Joseph Montana.

As Bay City News reports, South San Francisco police arrived at the scene in the Rancho Buri Buri neighborhood at 5:52 pm Monday and immediately called for backup after finding Montana shooting into an occupied home.

Montana then allegedly moved behind a parked vehicle in the driveway of the home and shot at police with a handgun over the course of 25 minutes.

In a statement, the SSFPD says, "Officers used police vehicles as cover from the barrage of gunfire and were able to return fire."

Reportedly two officers fired at Montana, and their names have not yet been released to the public. The department plans to release audio and video from the incident, as the SFPD routinely does following an officer-involved shooting.

The dispute that led to Montana arming himself and apparently trying to murder a neighbor stemmed from a dispute over an overhanging tree that crossed property lines, and that Montana had cut back.

Neighbor Cory David tells ABC 7, "It's tragic that even that individual, again, he tried to resolve a situation the wrong way."

Another neighbor was reportedly injured in the shooutout, though it's unclear if that is the same neighbor whose house Montana was seen shooting at. That neighbor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.