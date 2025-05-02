San Francisco Star Wars fans won’t have to hang solo this weekend for the annual “May the 4th” Star Wars day, as several Star Wars events will cater to everyone from the little Ewoks and Jawas to the rebellious queers.

The Bay Area is of course a hotbed of Star Wars nerds, which makes sense, because the DNA of the Bay Area is embedded in the Star Wars franchise. So as scruffy-looking nerf herders gear up to celebrate the unofficial Star Wars holiday May the 4th, finding a party is easier than bullseye-ing womp rats in your T16 back home. Whether you’re looking for a safe hyperspace for the little Star Wars fans, or if you’d prefer a more wretched hive of scum and villainy, here are San Francisco’s best May the 4th parties this weekend.

Princess: STAR WARS - May the Third! At The Oasis

The Star Wars start the night before May the 4th at The Oasis with the recurring drag show Princess hosts Saturday night’s Princess: STAR WARS - May the Third, a “disco-op dance party, drag spectacular + tribute to your favorite Star Wars characters.”

10 pm, $17.40, Tickets Here

May the 4th Be With You Star Wars Party at the Cinch Saloon

It is well-known that Polk Gulch bar The Cinch Saloon has a Star Wars Cantina-themed area. Well, the “gay bar not so far away” is hosting May the 4th Be With You Star Wars Party at the Cinch Saloon, which promises a “Death Star Drag Show hosted by Thee Pristine Condition featuring Mama Dora, Kelly Rose, Cristina Ashton, Andalay Andaley, and Olivia Hart.” There will also be drink specials like Blue Milk and Jabba Jell-O shots.

4-8 pm, Free

SF Public Library Star Wars Events

Young Skywalkers can spend their May the 4th at either the All-Ages Star Wars Costume Party at the Noe Valley Branch (Sunday, 2 pm), a Starfighter Launchers Decorating Party at the Merced Branch (Sunday, 2 pm), or a screening of the original 1977 Star Wars at the Mission Bay branch (Sunday, 3 pm).

Various times and locations, Free

May the 4th Marathon at the 4-Star Theater

Last year the Alamo Drafthouse played all nine Star Wars movies in a row, which seems like you’d end up sleeping through a lot of it. The Richmond District’s 4-Star Theater strikes back with a weekend-long screening series of the three original Star Wars movies, playing various times throughout the weekend, and starting Friday night.

Various times throughout the weekend, $15, Tickets Here

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Guests attend the Ahsoka fan event at Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco, California on August 17, 2023. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Disney)