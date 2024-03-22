Are you such a big Star Wars fan that you'd like to sit through all nine movies of the saga in one go with a bunch of other Star Wars fans? Well, Alamo Drafthouse can give you this experience.

It's happening May 3 to 4 (you know, May the Fourth) at Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country, including here in SF, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the release of The Phantom Menace — and tickets ($90) are still available as of this writing.

With your ticket you'll get unlimited water and coffee, and of course the Alamo Drafthouse menu will be available to order from as well — though it's not clear if the kitchen stays open for the full 21 hours without a break. They're promising a special menu of Star Wars-themed specials as well.

And, of course, there is merch, and you can buy t-shirts with your tickets to make sure you have something to remember this very arduous experience by.

There will be trivia and games during "brief" breaks between the films, but otherwise this is a back-to-back marathon that starts with Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and ends with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. You'll walk in around sunset at 8 pm, and emerge not long before sunset the next day, having lived the full, sweeping glory of George Lucas's triple-trilogy vision in order.

The theater says that if you've bought a ticket for the marathon, it means your butt will need to be in the chair for the first movie at 8 pm — and if you leave the theater to go nap through a couple of the films, they "reserve the right to offer your spot to someone else without a refund."

One imagines there will be some snoring through the slow parts of Episode IV, and it's not clear what Alamo plans to do about that. (The theater has a pretty strict policy against talking or noise-making of any kind.) And will people really not be on their phones at all for that many hours? If you go, let us know.

Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney