Local:
- A UC Berkeley senior and animal rights activist is facing prison time for stealing four chickens from a Perdue-owned facility in Petaluma, but her 100,000 Instagram followers consider it more of a “rescue.” Zoe Rosenberg will wear her court-assigned ankle monitor bedazzled with Cal colors for her graduation next month, but will face trial in September for stealing $24 worth of chickens. [Chronicle]
- SF’s free outdoor movies in the park series known as Sundown Cinema is canceled for 2025, as the SF Parks Alliance that runs the screenings is apparently having major financial issues. They’ll still be doing a free outdoor screening of Wicked on June 7 at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, but no more this year after that, as each screening cost the organization between $30,000 and $40,000. [KQED]
- A $100,000-a-year salary now qualifies as “low-income” in San Francisco, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. If you think that’s bad, consider that $111,700 now qualifies as “low-income” in Santa Clara County. [NBC Bay Area]
- One of those (now-fired) Antioch police officers involved in that department’s myriad scandals was found guilty of illegal steroid distribution, as well as manipulating evidence. [KTVU]
National:
- President Trump is advancing on his obsession to throw a military parade on his birthday, which this year coincides with the US Army’s 250th birthday. [Associated Press]
- Almost half of all US layoffs this year have been Elon Musk’s DOGE government layoffs [KRON4]
- Musician Sheryl Crow says an armed assailant broke into her home property to threaten her after she made a big show of selling her Tesla in an Elon Musk protest. [Variety]
Video of the Day:
- As San Francisco does, we had May 1 “May Day” protests all over town today, and you may have heard the occasional helicopter overhead. As NBC Bay Area reports, protesters took over Mission Street and the steps of City Hall, demonstrating against Trump’s immigration crackdowns and firings of federal workers.
Image: SF Parks Alliance