A 56-year-old man will be doing five years in prison for running a giant illegal cannabis grow that was discovered in a Monterey-area national forest after the Dolan Fire, which itself was started by another rogue marijuana grower.

Everyone remembers the orange sky day of September 2020, the result of a convergence of Northern California wildfires happening at the same time. One of those fires was the Dolan Fire near the Big Sur area of Monterey County, which destroyed 10 homes, burned nearly 125,000 acres, injured 15 firefighters, and killed 12 endangered California condors. And the whole thing was a bizarre intentional arson set by someone who was operating what locals described as a “cartel-style” illegal marijuana grow.

Once the fires were out, investigators discovered there were actually seven of those giant underground cannabis grows operating in that forest. One was operated by 56-year-old Mexican national Jacinto Correa Cruz, who pleaded guilty in December to depredation against federal lands and to the marijuana charges. And on Tuesday, KPIX reports that Correa Cruz was sentenced to five years in prison.

The cannabis farm was apparently quite extensive, and incredibly harmful to the forest.

“The cultivation site where Correa Cruz was arrested included two plots that had been cleared of most native vegetation to make way for approximately 10,000 marijuana plants,” federal prosecutors said in a Tuesday press release. “Law enforcement also discovered a camp area with a tent and 15 sleeping bags, a kitchen area with thousands of pounds of trash and dead animal parts, and significant quantities of hazardous materials and chemicals on site.”

Further, prosecutors discovered that Correa Cruz’s grow was using 33,780 gallons of water per day during a severe drought period.

In addition to the five years in prison, Correa Cruz will also have three years of supervised release and will have to pay a $35,000 fine.

