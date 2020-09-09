Hey! The entire city is lit up Giants orange! JK. Too soon?

As discussed earlier, Wednesday is shaping up to be an especially dark — literally — day in San Francisco's recent history. The cause is massive amounts of smoke being pushed into the atmosphere high above us from multiple wildfires in Northern California and Oregon, which is blocking out the sun.

The air in the city is, remarkably, pretty clear and doesn't smell like smoke at all. But that doesn't really alleviate the dread and surreality of this moment — in the middle of a pandemic and historically bad fire season with a psycho narcissist in the White House who might just refuse to leave.

Anyway, here are photos to commemorate this day with showing __ San Francisco landmarks under a russet orange sky. ("Bladerunner 2020" is trending on SF Twitter, obvi.)

The Palace of Fine Arts. Photo: Zack Chen/SFist

Ocean Beach. Photo: Zack Chen/SFist

The Legion of Honor. Photo: Zack Chen/SFist

The Cliff House. Photo: Zack Chen/SFist

The Windmills. Photo: Zack Chen/SFist

Telegraph Hill and Coit Tower. Photo: mithrilmaker/Twitter

Bay Bridge. Photo: mithrilmaker/Twitter

Nob Hill. Photo: mithrilmaker/Twitter

City Hall. Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

Alamo Square. Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

Painted Ladies/Salesforce Tower. Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

