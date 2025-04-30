The grandfather of a three-year-old who somehow allowed the toddler to access a loaded gun and shoot himself will indeed face felony charges of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm.

It stunned the East Bay community of Antioch the night of April 8 when a three-year-old boy shot and killed himself after somehow acquiring a loaded handgun while in his grandparents’ care at the intersection of Clearbrook Road and Lone Tree Way. And a little over a week later, Antioch police recommended criminal charges be filed against the boy’s grandfather who owned the gun.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton’s office apparently agrees. The Chronicle reports that Becton’s office has just charged the grandfather with two felony counts over the accidental death of the toddler, giving him felony charges of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm.

We’re also learning for the first time the identity of the grandfather, 51-year-old Jamal Edward. (The three-year-old has not yet been named publicly.) According to the Chronicle, Edwards was issued a notice to appear in court over the charges, but he has not been taken into custody.

“People should keep weapons in a safe with a gun lock on it,” Antioch Police Lieutenant Bill Whitaker said to the Chronicle earlier this month. “It’s just a tragic event.”

Edward faces a potential sentence of six years and eight months in prison if found guilty.

