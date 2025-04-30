Local:
- Firefighters in Oakland were battling a fire at a vacant warehouse on Alameda Avenue in Oakland this afternoon which sent thick smoke across the city. The waterfront fire was sparked around 3 pm and was being fought in part by fireboat. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- Now that the only pharmacy in the Mission District is the Walgreens at 2690 Mission Street (at 23rd), the lines to pick up prescriptions are typically very, very long. [Mission Local]
- Air Canada is cutting one of its daily flights to SFO from Montreal, due to weakening travel demand caused by Trump. [Chronicle]
- And, in better news, this year's World Dog Surfing Competition will be returning this summer to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign.
National:
- The CEO of NVIDIA is asking Trump to ease Biden-era restrictions on the exporting of its AI chips to other countries. This comes just as NVIDIA's stock price fell amid talk of moderating demand for AI tech. [Reuters]
- Trump doubled down in an interview with ABC News' Terry Moran Wednesday insisting that mistakenly deported man Kilmar Abrego Garcia had MS-13 tattooed on his knuckles as seen in an altered photograph. [New York Times]
- Two people fell to their deaths from Inspiration Point in Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park, and they were recovered Tuesday after being there for an unknown length of time. [New York Times]
- Stocks took another dip Wednesday, closing out the wild month of April well below where they began, before Trump went tariff-crazy. [CNN]
Video:
- Please enjoy this mesmerizing animation of all of New York's subways moving around at once. This guy has made one for San Francisco that's on Instagram, but it's not embeddable.