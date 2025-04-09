The Antioch Police Department is looking for answers over how a three-year-old boy came into possession of a gun at his grandparents' house, after the youngster shot himself in the face Tuesday night, and died shortly thereafter at a hospital.

An unthinkable tragedy in Antioch Tuesday night, as KPIX reports that a three-year-old boy somehow got his hands on a loaded gun, and shot himself in the face and died. The accident happened around 6 pm Tuesday, near the intersection of Clearbrook Road and Lone Tree Way. The child was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

"This evening, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received a call reporting that a three-year-old had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home on Clearbrook Road,” the Antioch Police Department said in a Tuesday night Facebook post. “Tragically, the child did not survive.”

The youngster was at his grandparents' house, where he reportedly lives part-time. It is unclear how he got his hands on the gun, though the death is currently being ruled accidental.

KTVU spoke with a neighbor, who reported hearing occasional gunshots in that neighborhood. "It doesn’t really hit home until you see somebody really being affected by it. Especially someone so young," that neighbor told the station.

No arrests have been made, and it’s not clear whether any will be. The Antioch PD simply added, “Additional details will be shared as they become available. We ask for the community’s patience and continued respect for the family’s privacy as the investigation continues.”

