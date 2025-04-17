Antioch police think they’ve determined how a three-year-old boy acquired a gun and shot and killed himself last week, and they are pushing for gun-handling charges against the toddler’s grandfather.

After last week’s tragedy in which a three-year-old boy in Antioch managed to get his hands on a loaded handgun and fatally shoot himself, police were initially preaching caution and discouraging a rush to judgement. “We ask for the community’s patience and continued respect for the family’s privacy as the investigation continues,” that department said in the hours after the April 8 shooting.

But now after eight days of investigation, their tune seems to be changing. KTVU reports that the department will be recommending criminal charges against the boy’s grandfather. Those potential charges are being forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, who would ultimately decide on whether to charge the grandfather.

According to the Chronicle, the grandfather could be charged with criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment. “People should keep weapons in a safe with a gun lock on it,” Antioch Police Lieutenant Bill Whitaker told the Chronicle. “It’s just a tragic event.”

The boy apparently lived with the grandparents part-time, and was at or near their house at Clearbrook Road and Lone Tree Way when he obtained the gun and shot himself. He died after being transported to the hospital.

The identities of the boy and the grandfather have not yet been revealed. Police say they will provide that information if the DA’s office decides to proceed with the charges.

Image: Antioch Police Department via Facebook

