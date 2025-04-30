San Francisco police are looking for three male suspects after an attempted robbery that turned violent early Wednesday in the Mission District.

As KPIX is reporting, the 23-year-old male victim was approached by three men on the 2500 block of 17th Street around 12:50 am. The men allegedly asked the victim if he wanted to buy narcotics, and when he said no, they demanded he give them his wallet and cellphone.

The victim reportedly proceeded to try to defend himself and/or get away, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD has not released any description of the suspects, and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.