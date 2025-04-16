Local:
- As is customary after an election, political consultants and other pundits are fomenting outrage about how slow Alameda County is with vote-counting, and how we have to wait until Friday night for the next update in the ranked-choice tally for the Oakland mayor's race. [Chronicle]
- A hate crime investigation has been launched in Pinole after a woman was seen in a viral video repeating the N-word while in an argument with another woman in a parking lot. [KTVU]
- San Francisco was an outlier among liberal cities in a recent consumer confidence survey, with San Francisco residents expressing optimism about their finances with the enthusiasm of Trump-adoring red-state denizens. [SF Business Times]
- Warriors Coach Steve Kerr snuck in a little political statement during last night's post-Play-In press conference, wearing a Harvard basketball shirt. [KTVU]
National:
- Have some trouble on Zoom today? You weren't alone. It seems there was a widespread outage which Zoom said was fixed by around 2 pm Pacific Time. [CBS News]
- A United flight out of Denver had to turn around and make an emergency landing after a rabbit — yes, a bunny rabbit — somehow, crazily, ended up in one of the engines, knocking out that engine and causing flames to shoot out of the back of it. [ABC 7]
- Crazy RFK Jr. has gone out spewing misinformation about autism again, calling the disease "preventable" and saying it has environmental causes, disregarding the consensus of the scientific community. [New York Times]
Video:
- We discussed today how the Tony-nominated musical Shucked is coming to SF this fall, and below, some of the cast in their NPR Tiny Desk Concert from November 2023.
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist