- U.S. Rep. Mark Desaulnier (D-Concord) held a town hall meeting with constituents Wednesday and discussed concerns including immigration. Desaulnier said he would fight "very hard" against any possible conversion of the run-down FCI Dublin women's prison into an immigrant detention facility. [KTVU]
- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie gave an interview to KRON4 last night and is expected to give a speech this morning marking his 100th day in office. [KRON4]
- This morning's drizzle and coastal fog should give way to clearer skies by afternoon — all as inland temperatures are on the rise. [Chronicle]
- A new poll finds Kamala Harris with a wide lead over fellow Democrats in a potential California governor's race. [KRON4]
- The city's auto-glass repair shops are suffering now that car break-ins have hit a 22-year-low. [Chronicle]
- Elon Musk installed some of his top lieutenants from Tesla and elsewhere at the General Services Administration (GSA) because they see this as the key to reducing government spending. [Associated Press]
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell had the nerve to suggest that new tariffs may negatively impact the economy, and now Trump wants him out. [New York Times]
Top image: Mayor Daniel Lurie of the San Francisco Giants throws the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day at Oracle Park on April 4, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)