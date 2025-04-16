After booze conglomerate Diageo pulled their sponsorship dollars from this year’s SF Pride festivities, Albany’s live music bar The Ivy Room has decided that they will no longer stock that company's brands, including Ketel One and Johnny Walker.

It made national news whe SF Pride announced last month that several sponsors had rescinded their sponsorships now that Trump is president and waging all-out war on anything that could be remotely perceived as DEI. The sponsors that pulled their support included Comcast, Anheuser-Busch, and British-owned alcoholic beverage conglomerate Diageo. And there has not been much pushback from the LGBTQ+ community against these brands.

Well, now there’s a little! The Chronicle reports that East Bay live music venue The Ivy Room has declared that they’re boycotting all Diageo-owned liquor brands, in an announcement in which they named and shamed those brands: Ketel One, Tanqueray, Bulleit, Johnny Walker, and Captain Morgan.

“We wanted to give you all a heads-up that we will be pulling all products that are distributed by @Diageo,” the bar said in a Monday Facebook post. “Diageo has decided to pull their funding from @SanFranciscoPride, and we just can't support a company that makes business decisions based on hatred.”

Should you be inclined to join the boycott on a personal level, be aware that Diageo also owns the brands Guinness, Smirnoff, Baileys liqueur, Gordon's gin, Crown Royal, George Dickel, Pimm’s, and the champagne brands Dom Pérignon and Moët & Chandon.

There is of course the separate debate over whether SF Pride is too corporate-sponsored, but regardless of that, this might set a good example for all of us to follow.

As for Oakland Pride, which is usually held on Labor Day Weekend, it has not had Diageo as a sponsor in recent years, and does not have many national brands as sponsors. The biggest names on their 2024 sponsor list were Amazon, Pixar, Kaiser Permanente, and Sutter Health. We’ll see what those big names do this year with their Oakland Pride sponsorships this summer.

Image: Mel S via Yelp