Local:
- Cal’s star running back Jaydn Ott is leaving Cal through the transfer portal, and reportedly transferring to join the Oklahoma Sooners. It’s a rough hit after quarterback Fernando Mendoza also transferred to Indiana in December, and regrettably for “Calgorithm” fans, that Chappell Roan “Ott-To-Go” parody has, well, got to go. [ESPN]
- A semi truck flipped over along the side of Highway 29 in Calistoga, and that highway has been operating as only one lane since around 2 pm. There were, however, no injuries, not even to the driver who flipped the rig. [Chronicle]
- That couple found dead in Cloverdale Saturday has been identified, and the case is being ruled a murder-suicide. Police say that 35-year-old Jessica Sandoval was killed by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend Parker Briggs, apparently because she wanted for the two of them to separate. [KRON4]
National:
- Four students were injured at another school shooting in Texas on Tuesday, at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, where there was just a shooting barely over a year ago. [Texas Tribune]
- Yikes! Popular vocalist Lil Nas X has been hospitalized with a partial paralysis of his face, but the condition is believed to be temporary. [CNN]
- A sad day for game show fans, as Tic-Tac-Dough and High Rollers host Wink Martindale has died. (And we don’t talk enough about how great of a theme song Tic-Tac-Dough had.) Martindale was 91. [Variety]
Video of the Day:
- Hey, it’s 415 Day! That’s not just our area code, today is also the 175th anniversary of San Francisco being established. So let’s get a little nostalgic with this hour-long PBS documentary called San Francisco: The Way It Was, which hopscotches through tons of really awesome archival 20th Century footage of our fair city. It is pretty much all just white people, though has some Herb Caen interviews, and is narrated by our dear old friend, one-time KPIX anchor Dave McElhatton.
Image: Famous Parrot in San Francisco North Beach (Getty Images)