- Five years after the pandemic hit, San Francisco's return-to-office rate continues to trail other major cities' rates by a lot. The national average is about 68% as of March, while SF's is still around 55%. [Chronicle]
- Oaklanders appear to be OK with taxing themselves an extra half-percent to help cure the city's budget woes, and Measure A looks like it will pass. [KTVU]
- While California's commercial salmon fisheries remain closed, the Pacific Fishery Management Council just decided to reopen the waters around California to recreational salmon fishing for the first time since 2022. [KRON4]
- Not long after Chevron announced the relocation of its headquarters, Valero announced today that it intends to idle or shut down its Benicia refinery by next April. [Chronicle]
- In a down-to-the-wire play-in game Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors prevailed over the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 thanks to "Playoff Jimmy" Butler and a couple of well-timed three-pointers from Steph Curry. [Golden State of Mind]
- Veteran game show host Wink Martindale has died at age 91. [CBS News]
- Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is headed to El Salvador to push for the release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant and Maryland resident who was mistakenly deported by Trump's immigration officials and imprisoned. [New York Times]