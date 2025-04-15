As anti-Trump sentiment sweeps Canada over the whole tariff chaos, California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to sweet-talk Canadians into visiting blue-state California, either because we’re losing tourism dollars, or maybe just to irritate Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been pretty uniquely proactive in combating Donald Trump’s astronomical tariff lunacy, even exploring legal strategies for other nations to exempt California from the tariffs. And the tariffs have our neighbors to the north in Canada united in their hatred of Trump, and they certainly don't appreciate that 51st state bullshit. So in what might be a clever economic strategy, or maybe Newsom just wanting to troll Trump, Sacramento’s KCRA reports that Newsom has embarked on an ad campaign to get Canadians to visit California.

The Golden State and Canada have always shared so much in common.



Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in DC, but don't let that ruin your vacation plans.



We're launching a new international campaign to welcome and encourage Canadians to visit the Golden State. pic.twitter.com/ko24o5WkWp — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 15, 2025

Newsom posted the video above Monday afternoon. "The Golden State and Canada have always had so much in common," he says. "Sure, 'You-Know-Who' is trying to stir things up back in DC, but don't let that ruin your beach plans."

So he doesn’t even mention Trump by name. Newsom also declares that California is "2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset," so it’s pretty obvious that he’s stirring anti-Trump sentiment.

It’s definitely being felt in the travel industry that Canadian tourists are seemingly boycotting the US. NBC News reports that 59% of Canadians said they were less likely to visit the US this year as compared to last year. And per that NBC News report, “Some 36% of Canadians with U.S. travel plans said they’d already canceled them.”

Does Newsom really think he’s going to convince Canadians to vacation in California? He’s certainly up against headwinds, as Canadians are pretty indignant toward America right now. And this might just be some low-budget video with no real outreach effort behind it, Newsom’s video promotes the Visit California website that has existed for years, and has no significant marketing toward Canadians on it.

So Newsom's so-called "new international campaign" to woo Canadians visitors may not even be much of an ad campaign, and is likely more about a certain 2028 campaign.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during the Vogue World: Hollywood Press Announcement at Chateau Marmont on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)