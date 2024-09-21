- Golden Bears fans are having a bit of fun recently on X, playing into stereotypes regarding California's progressive leanings. "You just lost to the woke agenda," one post reads. [KQED]
- Michael Bloomberg just donated $1.5 million dollars to Sam Liccardo's congressional campaign, as election season enters its home stretch. This is Bloomberg's second contribution, bringing his running total up to $2 million. [Mercury News]
- X has conceded defeat in Brazil, opting to comply with court orders in the hopes of being unbanned in the world's seventh largest country by population. The about-face comes despite months of attacks from Elon Musk decrying Brazil's judicial system. [New York Times]
- Kamala Harris's campaign now boasts a $100 million lead over Donald Trump, a disparity that's increased even after Harris outspent Trump by nearly three-to-one last month. Harris reported taking in $190 million in August, compared to Trump's $45 million. [Politico]
- San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is denying claims of retaliation, after it ousted a high-ranking officer soon after cooperating with an investigation into the department. [Chronicle]
- A 55-year-old man in Oakland has been charged with pimping after police say they witnessed him dropping off an alleged sex worker. [East Bay Times]
- Investigators in San Jose are searching for the perpetrator behind a shooting which happened last night at a VTA facility, that left one person dead. [Hoodline]
