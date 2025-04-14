- Apple was heading for a crisis until Trump exempted consumer electronics from his tariffs on China Friday night. The company can breathe easy for now, but tariffs could have seriously upended Apple's supply chain. [Bloomberg]
- BART riders have been expressing their satisfaction and say they're feeling safer on trains lately, in part thanks to the new fare gates. Crime is down on BART but also the perception of safety has improved in recent months. [Chronicle]
- Pyrotechnics during Green Day's Coachella set over the weekend led to a palm tree catching fire, and some concertgoers were upset. Billie Joe Armstrong also changed lyrics in "American Idiot" to refer to the "MAGA agenda." [Chronicle]
- A couple was found dead in their home Saturday in Cloverdale after a suspected murder-suicide, which was discovered when police were performing a welfare check. Neighbors said they had not seen the couple in a number of days. [KTVU]
- Several eastbound lanes of the San Mateo Bridge were temporarily shut down Monday morning following a vehicle collision and car fire. [KRON4]
- Pedestrian safety demonstrators gathered Sunday in Oakland, at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Park View Terrace near Lake Merritt, for a vigil and protest over the February death of a beloved Berkeley professor who was killed in a crosswalk there. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Big Sur Marathon will return to its traditional route on April 27, for its 38th running, after a slip out on Highway 1 near Rocky Creek Bridge forced the race to do an out-and-back route last year. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Tyler Casey