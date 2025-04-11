A new pizza spot comes to Saluhall, special menus for Passover and Easter, and Woodhouse Fish Co. is practically giving away the lobster rolls, all in This Week In Food.

We noted earlier this week that the highly anticipated new Ferry Building restaurant from the team behind Michelin-starred Sorrel now has a name, Arqueta, and an opening timeframe, which is June (or maybe early July?). It's going to be a casual, Cal-Med restaurant with a lounge vibe, it sounds like, and for daytime food, the adjacent Parachute Bakery is going to be serving out of the front space facing the Ferry Building main hall. And the bakery will be opening before the restaurant does.

Also, the first Flour + Water Pizza Shop has opened at Mission Rock. The satellite location of the North Beach pizzeria gets its dough fresh each day from the flagship, but the pizzas are assembled and baked on site for takeout and delivery, with some limited indoor seating. And, given the proximity to the ballpark, they're also selling garlic fries with cacio e pepe dipping sauce!

Speaking of new pizza, Eater brings word of the arrival of Cheezy's Artisan Pizza at Saluhall (the IKEA food hall). They

Also speaking of pizza, in regard to upcoming openings, SFist has learned that Jules is now aiming for a late April or early May opening at 237 Fillmore Street in the Lower Haight. We had previously heard they were hoping for March, but alas.

Foreign Cinema has been doing a guest chef series that kicked off in February, and it continues in May with chef Bruce Hill of Picco, Bix, and Zero Zero fame bringing some special menu items on May 8. Coming up on September 25, the legendary Jeremiah Tower will be flying in from his home in Mexico to do a special meal; and on October 16th, its Cowgirl Creamery founders Sue Conley and Peggy Smith. Find reservations here, under the Experiences tab, 60 days in advance.

Tablehopper has roundups this week of special menus and meals for Passover (April 12-20) and Easter (April 20), which include the annual Passover offerings at Delfina (April 12 through April 16) a special Passover dinner at One Market on April 12, and Easter brunch menus at La Connessa, The Vault Garden, and Foreign Cinema.

In celebration of their 16th anniversary, the sole remaining location of Woodhouse Fish Co. up on Fillmore is offering half-price lobster rolls, in cold and warm form, for $16 apiece through the month of April.

And, I already said my piece when it comes to the revived Chronicle Top 100, which laudably extolls the virtues of a bevy of small, relatively unknown spots around the Bay, but notably snubs quite a few worthy SF restaurants — some of which may just have been skipped for budget reasons, which feels kind of lame for the paper of record.

Photo via Woodhouse Fish Co./Instagram