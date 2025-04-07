The new outpost of Flour + Water Pizzeria, and the first of what are planned to be several satellite Flour + Water Pizza Shops in the city, is opening next Monday at the new Mission Rock development.

The new Flour + Water Pizza Shop opens April 14 next to China Basin Park at 1090 Dr. Maya Angelou Lane. As was reported when the shop was first announced last fall, this 1,800-square-foot pizza outpost will get its dough each day from the flagship Flour + Water Pizzeria in North Beach, and unlike the larger restaurant this will be a quick-service pizzeria with a focus more on takeout and delivery.

A dedicated takeout window situated on Toni Stone Crossing Lane will be the pickup spot for pre-orders, and inside the shop there will be self-service kiosks for fast ordering. And there is some limited seating for dining in.

A release describes the floor-to-ceiling glass-walled kitchen facing the street at the new shop, where "those passing by [can] watch the Shop’s pizzamakers stretching and topping dough."

The 13-inch pies will all be baked in high-powered PizzaMaster electric deck ovens, and come in an array of flavors like those at the main restaurant. And, like Flour + Water Pizzeria began doing back when they had their Valencia Street restaurant, they'll be selling a daily rotating "Big Slice" here for dine-in or takeout. See the full menu here.

Situated across McCovey Cove from Oracle Park, this opening coincides with the start of baseball season, and at least one new menu item is geared toward Giants fans on game days: garlic fries with cacio e pepe dipping sauce — which are sure to be superior than the famed garlic fries in the stadium. Also on the menu, besides the Chop Salad from the Pizzeria, are hand-rolled mozzarella sticks, Calabrian chicken wings with housemade ranch, and ricotta meatballs.

On the beverage menu there is beer, primarily local wine, a boozy slushie, and a "Cheers to the Home team" shot of Don Julio tequila. The beer list includes a collaboration with Oakland's Temescal Brewing, a house Kolsch called Dough Boy.

And, for dessert, there is Double8 Dairy soft-service ice cream, in both fior di latte and salted caramel flavors, with a choice of toppings that include chocolate cookie crumb and brown butter cereal crunch.

The plan is to open more Flour + Water Pizza Shops in order to make takeout and delivery easier for fans in multiple neighborhoods around the city.

Hours at the new shop will be 11:30 am to 9 pm daily.

Flour + Water Pizza Shop - 1090 Dr. Maya Angelou Lane - Opening April 14