The new, casual offshoot of Michelin-starred Sorrel that is getting ready to move into the prominent Ferry Building space that was formerly home to The Slanted Door now has a name and some further details.

It was way back in July 2024 that we first learned that Sorrel chef-owner Alex Hong and the restaurant's director of operations Joel Wilkerson had inked a lease at the Ferry Building to take over the former Slanted Door — an airy waterfront space that has sat dormant now for six whole years.

Hong and Wilkerson are now aiming for a summer opening for the new restaurant, called Arquet, along with Parachute Bakery in the companion space (the former Out the Door). As they tell Eater and the Chronicle, the name references the arches in the window designs around the space — "arquet" means "little arch" — and the menu will focus on "ingredient-driven" California cuisine and wood-fired cooking.

And a focus on farmers and seasonal produce is almost a given, with the proximity of the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market.

It sounds like the bakery will open first, in June, with a focus on Viennoiserie (croissants and the like), with the restaurant opening shortly thereafter for dinner only. And the vibe will be casual, as compared to the more fine-dining experience at Sorrel.

"Parachute will bring a fantastic morning-through-afternoon experience, while Arquet adds an elegant sit-down dining option that will further enhance the building’s appeal into the evening hours," the team says. "We love seeing more opportunities for people to gather, enjoy great food, and take in the magic of the marketplace."

"It’s been an incredible process bringing this vision to life. We’re excited to open our doors and be part of the Ferry Building’s next chapter," Hong and Wilkerson said in an announcement. "We love San Francisco — it’s a city that has shaped our careers and inspired so much of what we do."

Hong launched Sorrel as a pop-up over a decade ago, after stints in the kitchens of Jean-Georges in New York City, Quince in SF, and Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder. The brick-and-mortar restaurant followed in 2016, and Hong was nominated for James Beard Rising Star Chef award in 2018, along with receiving a three-and-a-half-star rave in the Chronicle, and later, one Michelin star.

Wilkerson, who holds a Level 2 Sommelier Certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers, joined Sorrel as Director of Operations in 2021, after working in the smae role for Gabriela Camera at Cala.

While there's no content up yet, Arquet and Parachute Bakery each have Instagram accounts now, where you can keep up on the progress as the opening dates near.

Top image: Photo by Kate Greenberg