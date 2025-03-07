A new modern French bistro arrives in the Inner Sunset, the opening of Jules is getting closer in the Lower Haight, and iconic Castro diner Orphan Andy's is up for sale, all in This Week In Food.

The big new opening news this week is Caché, a new French bistro in the Inner Sunset from a pair of Frenchmen with Michelin-star cred, Florent Thomas and chef Simon Mounier. We first got the news of this spot back in December, via Tablehopper, and now Eater has a first look at the space and some dishes, announcing the opening night of Saturday, March 8. The menu features casual bistro fare with a seafood focus (Mounier is from Brittany) and some clever twists, including an octopus hot dog, a "burrito" made with Brittany-style buckwheat crepe, and a marinated crudo/sashimi dish served in a whole fish. The space, the former Queens at 1235 9th Avenue, is also very conveniently located near Golden Gate Park and the N-Judah. Find a table here.

Another hotly anticipated opening is Jules, the brick-and-mortar pizzeria from sought-after pop-up chef Max Blachman-Gentile that SFist first reported on in September. The awning and sign have gone up over the door at 237 Fillmore Street, the former Iza Ramen in the Lower Haight, and Blachman-Gentile last informed me a few weeks back that a March opening was still in the cards — but we'll have to wait to see if any last-minute snafus delay things.

Opening on Monday, March 10, is the previously announced Mission Rock location of Arsicault Bakery, as Tablehopper tells us. The bakery is starting out with weekday-only hours, from 8 am to 3 pm, and they'll begin offering weekend hours the weekend of April 5. The new location is in the massive Mission Rock complex, in the base of the Jeanne Gang-designed Verde building at 1070 Bridgeview Way.

Beloved Castro diner Orphan Andy's, one of the few remaining 24-hour diners in town, is on the market, which always means some uncertainty for its future. Owners Bill Pung and Dennis Zieball, who have been the owner-operators of the diner since it opened in 1977, tell Hoodline this week that they are ready to retire, and the business has been listed for $250,000. The prime-located spot next to the streetcar turnaround at Jane Warner Plaza, and next door to the iconic Twin Peaks Tavern, should be tempting for any number of restaurateurs, so perhaps we shouldn't worry.

And Eater caught the news that former Palette and Aphotic pastry chef Deirdre Balao Rieutort-Louis has taken a job at acclaimed Presidio spot Dalida, where she's making sweet and savory-leaning desserts to match chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz's Turkish-Mediterranean menu. Her dessert menu just launched on March 4.

Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung-Fegan revealed this week why her review schedule has been less than weekly of late, and it's because she and Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez have been madly trying to finish a new Top 100 Restaurants. It's been a long five-year hiatus for this monster, Bay Area-wide compendium that Michael Bauer first launched in 1996, but it is certainly a good thing for the food scene that someone is finally doing it. And this time — I don't envy them this task! — it's going to be ranked. The 51-100 list is arriving March 31, and the top 50 will be revealed the following week at an April 7 event that the public can purchase tickets to.

And Hernandez offered up a rave review of Bon Delire, which recommends the Embarcadero French bistro even more than its four-star average does on Yelp. Hernandez describes the atmosphere as "a cool place to ride waves of good vibrations," which "channels a bit of that Eiffel Tower magic with stylish, minimalist design, then cranks up the music." And he praises things like the steak frites, the parmesan-showered croque madame and the hauntingly good madeleines for dessert.

