You could be rocking down the road in your very own Muni bus for the low price of $8,000, and the seats are ripped out so it can serve as some sort of vacation RV party ride, just be warned that it “might need new batteries or a jump start.”

Looking at the used cars on Craigslist, $8,000 is not a bad price for a used vehicle these days. And heck, a Facebook Marketplace seller will even knock $3 off that price if you’re interested in this used Muni bus for sale in Sacramento for $7,997, which has all the seats ripped out, and therefore is perfect for your next Burning Man trip or ayahuasca retreat.

Image: Heavy Construction Equipment via Facebook

“2007 Orion VII 33 Foot Low Floor Transit Bus (Seats Removed) Only 41,608 Miles Cummins ISB 275. The bus Runs and Drives,” the Facebook Marketplace post says. “Cummins Hybrid Electric 6Cyl, Automatic, 42,540lb GVWR, 14,780lb Front Axle, 27,760lb Rear Axle, Air Suspension, 196" Wheel Base, 22.5" Tire Size. Might need new batteries or a jump start, sold as is.”

Let's unpack the special magic that could be yours, with this Muni bus for sale in a Sacramento outdoor showroom that appears to have many other “gently used” RVs and large vehicles for sale.

Yes, the seats are removed, so this baby can be a party on wheels. It is unclear if those mattresses are thrown in on the deal (though the ad says “as is”), nor can we tell whether that back door is functioning.

And as mentioned, there are 41,608 miles on this vehicle. What might be more alarming is the listing says “Might need new batteries or a jump start.”

It might also need the specialized ability to drive a Muni bus. I personally understand what that steering wheel, gas pedal, and brake are for. But I do not understand the role of one single other mechanism on that front dashboard or left dashboard.

So there you have it, the specs on a Muni bus that could be your own for $8,000. And who knows, it might make your commute much more efficient, because maybe you can drive in the red “bus only” lanes if you’re driving this beauty.

