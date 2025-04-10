Local:
- A serious grass fire is raging in the Oakland Hills Thursday afternoon, and it’s currently a two-alarm fire. Firefighters describe the brush fire as contained but not yet under control, and it has already destroyed one abandoned structure. [KRON-4]
- A group of parents from California and a couple other states are suing Google for using computers they donated to schools to spy on and track the children for advertising purposes. Google/Alphabet is accused of harvesting and selling the childrens’ data, despite that they’ve been ordered to stop doing this numerous times in the past. [Bay Area News Group]
- This year’s Coachella festival starts on Friday, and you can stream many of the biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Charli xcx. You have to pull up the right stage with the corresponding performer, but eight stages will have streams, and Lady Gaga is at 11:10 pm PT Friday, Charli xcx is at 7:05 pm Saturday, and Green Day is at 9:05 pm Saturday. [Coachella Youtube Channel]
National:
- A tourist helicopter crashed into the New York City’s Hudson River at around 3:15 pm ET Thursday afternoon, killing all six people on board, including three children. [Reuters]
- After Wednesday's sugar-high stock rally, Trump’s tariffs drove the Dow down another 1,000 points Thursday, and now there are insider trading allegations against Trump and company over what happened before Wednesday’s rally. [CNBC]
- A new lawsuit alleges that Elon Musk’s Tesla ripped off the design of their new Tesla Cybercab from the movie Blade Runner 2049. [Gizmodo]
Video of the Day:
- That new 45-foot statue of a nude woman at the Embarcadero has its official unveiling tonight, and its installation is complete so, well…. We’ll just leave this video here.
my friend said there's twin peaks on both ends of market now 💀
byu/masquerola insanfrancisco
Image: @yamanek08656605 via Twitter