Local:
- That 45-foot statue of a nude woman is now going up at the Embarcadero, and you can see its construction in progress, but right now she doesn’t have arms yet. The official unveiling party will be this Thursday, April 10, with the party starting at 5 pm, the artists and contributors speaking at 5:30, and a “lighting ceremony” at 6 pm. [Examiner]
- Mayor Lurie has established the “SF Downtown Development Corp.” nonprofit to revitalize downtown, modeled on New York’s Lower Manhattan Development Corp. that helped bring NY back after 9/11. The intent is to create an avenue for private investors to help downtown public projects. But how high-powered is this team of CEOs? It’s the CEO of the Lurie-founded Tipping Point Community, Gap chairman Bob Fisher, and Meg Whitman fresh off her Quibi failure, but also has Ripple’s Chris Larsen who at least helped resuscitate the Fillmore Jazz Festival. [SF Business Times]
- A Simi Valley, California man pleaded guilty to trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nicholas J. Roske admitted he drove to Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland in June 2022, and the guilty verdict was not difficult to get, as he admitted to US marshals on the scene that he intended to kill Kavanaugh. [NY Times]
National:
- The Associated Press is now back allowed into White House press briefings, and of course it’s just because the courts forced the White House to let them back in. Remember, this whole stupid controversy started because the AP wouldn’t change their style guide and kept calling it “Gulf of Mexico.” [Associated Press]
- With the biggest of the Trump tariffs set to kick in at midnight tonight, Tuesday was another terrible day for the stock market, and the Dow has dropped nearly 5,000 points in four days. [CNBC]
- Elsewhere in “Because Trump is in office” news, the measles outbreak is now up to nearly 600 cases nationwide, and more than 500 of these are in Texas. [CNN]
Video of the Day:
- Your San Francisco Giants debut their new “City Connect: uniforms tonight, as every Major League Baseball team apparently now needs a uniform that has no resemblance to their normal uniform. It’s supposedly “a nod to San Francisco music scene,” and the official MLB TikTok video below attempts to explain how. But why not just make uniforms that look like those old Journey “outer space art” album covers?
@mlb JUST IN: The Giants have revealed their new City Connect uniforms 🟠🟣 #baseball #giants ♬ Neon - Ovall
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist