- What was believed to be a juvenile Minke whale, a species very rarely seen in the Bay Area, was humanely euthanized Tuesday after getting beached in Emeryville. The whale had been in some distress and was observed in shallow waters in the Bay over the last week, acting abnormally. [Chronicle]
- If you thought the purpose of Elon Musk's DOGE was just about laying off workers and tightening budgets, then you didn't know he was also trying to consolidate disparate government data about us all. It's being framed as a way to root out fraud, but this project presents the scariest move of this authoritarian regime to date, creating a database of information that could be weaponized to punish people, or fall into the hands of foreign actors. [New York Times]
- University of California students protested Tuesday as around 50 students so far at several UC campuses — Irvine, Riverside, and UCLA — have had their student visas revoked by the Trump regime. [Bay Area News Group]
- 36 students at Cal State campuses also saw their visas revoked in the last week. [Chronicle]
- CHP officers in Oakland arrested a driver Sunday after a reported road-rage incident on I-880 in which the driver brandished a gun. [KRON4]
- A $2.99 canvas mini tote bag that Trader Joe's just released is inspiring people to line up in the morning to buy it all over SF, and TJ's locations are all sold out. [Chronicle]
- Director Greta Gerwig is getting a lot of pushback from fans of C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia, after she said she was considering having Meryl Streep voice the lion character Aslan in a new Netflix retread — with Chrisian fans in particular insisting on "preserving the gender" of the character. [New York Post]
Photo: Alain Reider