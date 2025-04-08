A few years after Full House creator Jeff Franklin bought, renovated, and sold the Lower Pac Heights house originally used for exterior shots on the sitcom, the home has sold again, under its 2024 asking price.

We've followed the annals of the Full House house here on SFist for well over a decade now. Previous owners have become understandably frustrated with the tourists who regularly show up to take pictures — with this house, the Painted Ladies of Alamo Square (also depicted in the show's opening credits), and the Mrs. Doubtfire house perhaps being the three most go-to reference shots for Americans wanting to prove they made some SF pop-culture pitstops on Insta.

Last summer, the house at 1709 Broderick Street hit the market for $6.5 million, with the seller apparently looking to flip it after a light remodel. Franklin sold it in 2020 for $5.3 million, and as the Chronicle reported today, he had paid $4 million for it four years earlier and sunk $2 million into it, restoring the exterior to look more like it had on the show — with the intention of turning it into some sort of fan attraction, to which the neighborhood balked.

It just sold, nearly a year later, for $6 million, so for whoever bought it five years ago that might represent a small profit — but we don't know what they invested in the interior, or what their holding costs might have been.

Photo via MLS

Left behind when Franklin sold it are some plaster or concrete casts, Hollywood Walk of Fame-style, with handprints and signatures from the show's cast, now on display in the backyard. (These appear to have been made in 2016, when some of the cast reunited for the Fuller House reboot on Netflix.)

The Swann Group, which handled the sale, notes on the property page that it comes with a wet bar, free-standing gas range, a Calacatta Oro marble island, and a wine refrigerator. Nowehere does it mention the TV show.

It's a good-sized, single-family house, with 3,700 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and three and a half baths. But perhaps the specter of tourists, always and forever, taking selfies on one's stoop is enough to bring the market value down a notch — even if owning a piece of TV history might be a plus for some.