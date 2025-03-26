- The Valley Transit Authority (VTA) workers' strike is headed to court today, where a judge could potentially stop it. The VTA says the union had agreed to a "no strike" clause in their contract, but the workers say their contract had expired. [ABC 7]
- A group of women who were formerly incarcerated at FCI Dublin have been attending the trial of former prison guard Darrell Wayne "Dirty Dick" Smith, and they were told t-shirts they were wearing could be grounds for the defense to call for a mistrial. The judge told the women it was their First Amendment right to wear the shirts, which say, "Our pain became our power," but they voluntarily turned them inside out. [KTVU]
- It's maybe not the best time for this, but Elon Musk is reportedly planning to open a Tesla-branded charging station slash 24-hour diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood. There is still no scheduled opening date. [ABC 7]
- Down in Southern California's City of Industry, a group of homeless squatters has taken over an RV storage lot, and allegedly broken into and occupied a number of luxury RVs there. [KTLA]
- The Atlantic has released the full Signal text thread that included military strike plans in Yemen by senior Trump officials. [PBS / The Atlantic]
- As the H-1B visa program comes in the crosshairs of the Trump administration, Bay Area companies stand to be among the most affected, with 80% of California's H-1B visas being located here. [Chronicle]
- A unique, 7-garage home on 20th Street in the Castro has just hit the market for $4.5 million. [Hoodline]