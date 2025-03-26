A block of Cortland Avenue at Moultrie Street is fully shut down to car traffic Wednesday morning after a water main ruptured, but 24-Divisadero buses are still running normal routes.

Bernal Heights dwellers got an unwelcome surprise at about 2:50 am Wednesday morning, as a water main ruptured and flooded the street on Cortland Avenue, according to KRON4. As of 10 am, SFist can report that one block of Cortland between Anderson Street to Andover Street is still closed to car traffic, but 24-Divisadero buses are being allowed to pass through, and are back to running normal schedules and routes.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

There is a giant sinkhole at Cortland Avenue at Anderson Street showing where the water main broke. Crews are on the scene, but they have not started refilling it.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Though it appears they have at least stopped the flooding from the burst pipe, seemingly with duct tape and cloth.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Traffic is still running on Cortland Avenue in general, but the one block between Andover and Anderson streets is still shut off. That said, it’s a fairly easy detour to just just drive one block around.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The 24-Divisadero line had been missing stops early Wednesday morning before 8 am, but as of 10 am, SFist observed those buses were the only vehicles being allowed through that block of Cortland. Those buses seem back to their normal schedule and route.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

According to KPIX, there is no ETA on the reopening of that one block of Cortland Avenue. But if you really want to monitor this, SFMTA will provide updates on their Xitter account.

