- A $7 million winning ticket was purchased at a Mission District liquor store, and the owner has yet to come forward. [Chronicle]
- One person was hospitalized in a one-alarm fire that broke out Saturday night from a lithium ion battery on the 1800 block of 15th Street in SF’s Mission District. [KRON4]
- Spirit Airlines closed operations overnight, leaving thousands of travelers stranded mid-trip while they await refunds for their unused tickets. [NBC]
- Authorities are searching for missing Petaluma high schooler, Chace Finn, 16, who left without his phone last Tuesday and was last seen in San Rafael near the Civic Center area. [SFGate]
- Vallejo saw its third homicide of the year Friday evening when a woman suffering from a gunshot wound died at the hospital. [KRON4]
- A wrong-way driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence when they collided with six vehicles on Interstate Highway 680 near Concord and Walnut Creek late Friday night, killing one person and injuring seven others. [KGO]
- One person was killed and three people were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in San Jose, which led one vehicle to become engulfed in flames. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist