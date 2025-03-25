Local:

A toxic algae bloom is causing sea lions to get sick, become violent, or even die up and down the California coast. The toxin in the algae is causing severe seizures, stillbirths, and tremors, and some of the sea lions are being unusually aggressive to humans. The sickness is also affecting birds, dolphins, and turtles. [ KTVU ]

Early 2000s music piracy craze Napster, which somehow still exists as a music subscription service, was just sold to a new company for a surprising $207 million. The service's new owners Infinite Reality say they will transform it into a "social music platform that prioritizes active fan engagement over passive listening, allowing artists to connect with, own, and monetize the relationship with their fans." Whatever that means! [ KGO ]

Those old blue Revel mopeds are now defunct, but Revel is still around, and now putting an EV charging station in the Mission District. The 320 kW chargers will work with any electric vehicle, but there are only 12 of them a this new Mission station. [TechCrunch]

National:

As the Signal war plan leak scandal engulfs the Trump administration for a second day, we learn that the Pentagon had already advised Department of Defense employees to never use the app, because the Russia n s had pretty much cracked how to get in. Meanwhile, Democrats may finally be waking from their slumber, and they’re calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security advisor Michael Watz to resign immediately. [ NPR ]

Hey, remember those emails where Elon Musk asked government employees 'What Did You Do Last Week?' They're apparently bouncing back, because the inbox receiving them is full. [ Bloomberg ]

Florida is struggling so much from a Trump-era lack of immigrant labor that their legislature is working on a bill to allow 14-year-olds to work overnight graveyard shifts. [CNN]

Video of the Day:

Your newest Golden State Warrior, very successful trade acquisition Jimmy Butler, had his first game back in Miami tonight since the Heat traded him in early February after he bellyached his way out of town. So how was Butler received by Miami fans? See for yourself, but this seems like a very warm welcome back.

Jimmy is introduced in his return to South Beach 👏 pic.twitter.com/D3AdeyBvIz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2025

Image: Def Jam recording artist Ludacris sits in the Napster car during a press event October 9, 2003 in New York. Napster, a division of Roxio announced Ludacris will headline the musical lineup for its October 29 celebration of the launch of the Napster 2.0 at the House of Blues in Los Angeles. The new Napster 2.0 will officially launch in the United States on October 29 and will offer $.99 downloads. Photo by Jeff Christensen (Photo by Jeff Christensen/WireImage)