This mini-heatwave we're having, a welcome introduction to the official spring season — even though the Bay may still be in for some wintry turns before all is said and done — included some record-setting high temperatures on Monday.

What do you think of this weather? Depending on who you ask, we may still be in the Spring of Deception, with Actual Spring still yet to come, the Bay Area's capricious season changes being what they are.

But a two-day heatwave can be nice, as long as your apartment has decent air circulation.

Monday's extra-warm afternoon led to some records being broken in Oakland and elsewhere. As the National Weather Service tells us, Half Moon Bay broke a record set in 1941, when the previous high record for March 24 was 73 degrees, and it hit 81 there Monday.

At the Oakland Museum weather station, the high hit 84, with the previous record set in 1997, which 75 degrees. And Redwood City tied its high-temp record of 83, which was set in 1970.

A number of sites beat their previous record high temperatures 🪭 across the Bay Area and Central Coast today.



Above normal temperatures will continue again tomorrow before seasonal conditions return Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yRC7h1Zs9A — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2025



KTVU's meteorologist is predicting that high-temp records could be broken today in Oakland and San Jose, where the predicted highs are each one degree higher than the records there.

And all signs point to a cooling trend and even some light rain returning on Wednesday, so get it while you can!

Photo: diana brandt/Instagram