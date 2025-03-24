The organizers of Outside Lands have once again used a set of visual clues to tease the lineup of this year's festival, with some of the clues a bit more obvious than others.

We're now one day out from the big lineup announcement and two days out from the general on-sale date for Outside Lands passes. Eager Beaver passes went on sale three weeks ago and sold out quickly, and now the floodgates will open — for three-day passes at least — on Wednesday, March 26, after the lineup announcement arrives.

Newport Beach-based sticker company Prince of California was commissioned to create teaser videos for this year's lineup, which as in previous years have come in three installments.

The first posted Thursday, seen below, is supposed to tease several artists through the stickers placed in the "junk journal" of SF sights. It has fans guessing Marina (Venus flytrap), Melanie Martinez, Rufus Du Sol (koala stamp), and Olivia Rodrigo (cut-out letters, lollipop) — with the latter two already confirmed on the Lollapalooza lineup, happening shortly before OSL.

This year's lineup clues are coming in collaged with some Junk Journals! SF, we love you to Ocean Beach and back… and we love these three artists, too.



PS the music is NOT a clue.



🎥: by Prince of California

The second features an apple sticker (thought to mean Charli XCX), a sliced open peach (thought to mean Canadian pop band Peach Pit), and indie punk band Mannequin Pussy (their song "I Got Heaven") — and are the pink cowboy hats signaling a return of Chappell Roan? Beyonce?

Lineup clue vol. 2 is for the music fans who make the festival go 'round… that means you!



Peep three more clues in our latest Junk Journal and remember…we love the music, but the clues are in the pictures 👀



🎥: by Prince of California

The third teaser video has fans surmising that Doechii (also a Lollapalooza headliner) will be on the bill (because of the white alligator), as will Glass Animals (their latest album is titled "I Love You So F***ing Much"). Also, the black coffee with "Home Brewed" pasted on it is pointing fans to both Hozier, and to Grammy-winning DJ-producer Black Coffee.

Is the third time the charm for our final three lineup clues? That's up to you.



See what you can find when the festival's hopping and Golden Gate Park is humming in our last Junk Journal.



Ranger Dave and Ranger Ruth will be your guide… but not the music (it's just a jam, not…

Any other guesses? It's also being widely predicted that Tyler, the Creator, who canceled a scheduled appearance at last year's fest, will be doing a make-up set this year — and he's also headlining Lollapalooza the weekend before.

We'll know the answers soon enough, like tomorrow morning. Three-day tickets should go on sale here Wednesday at 10 am PT, per the usual schedule, and the general admission ticket price hasn't been announced — but expect it to be 5% or 10% higher than the Eager Beaver price, which was $485.05. The VIP presale price was $1,045.55, so expect that to be a bit higher as well.

Single-day tickets will likely not go on sale for another month or two.

Outside Lands is happening August 8 to 10 in Golden Gate Park.

Top image: Doechii speaks onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)