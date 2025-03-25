- Ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, the County of Santa Clara had a ceremony Monday in which it raised the trans flag in front of its Government Center, where it will remain indefinitely. County leaders say the flag will fly there 365 days a year now, reflecting their pledge to support and protect members of the LGBTQ+ community. [Bay Area News Group]
- Sunday's protest at the Israel Philharmonic performance at Davies Symphony Hall extended inside the concert hall during both acts of the performance, and was reportedly "wild." Protesters said the concert's program was designed as a kind of "soft power" propaganda in support of the war in Gaza. [Chronicle]
- The innocent passenger killed in a crash in Pittsburg over the weekend stemming from a high-speed chase by police has been identified as 22-year-old Vilamalia Polina Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu was a passenger in an SUV being driven by her fiancé, 23-year-old Beaux Tagaloa, who was injured. [KTVU]
- One of the right-wing zealots whom Trump appointed to re-balance the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Lawrence VanDyke, is facing criticism for posting a bizarre video to YouTube to accompany a dissenting opinion in which he demonstrates the functionality of an automatic rifle. [KTVU]
- There was a plan to turn Berkeley's Urban Ore into a worker-owned collective, but that is on the back burner, and unionized workers at the salvage yard are now on an open-ended strike over what they say is an unpredictable pay structure. [Berkeleyside]
- Looking to give more firsthand AI exposure to lawmakers, Waymo is launching its taxi service soon in Washington, DC. [Bloomberg]
Top image: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images