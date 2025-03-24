Another death in the Bay Area can be chalked up to a high-speed chase involving law enforcement, this time in Pittsburg.

CHP officers spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle and gave chase in Pittsburg Sunday morning around 12:41 am. As KTVU reports, officers say they saw a gray Infiniti fail to stop at a red light, and began pursuit, knowing that the suspect driver may be armed with a stolen handgun.

The driver allegedly was speeding around 100 miles per hour on State Road 4, east of Bailey Road, and after officers caught up to the vehicle, the suspect refused to pull over.

A crash then occurred less than a minute later, as the suspect driver reached the intersection of East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive and collided with a previously uninvolved vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with injuries, and a passenger in the bystander vehicle was killed, as KPIX reports.

The CHP has launched its fatal incident protocol following the crash, and the Contra Costa District Attorey's Office is investigating as well.

Fatalities have been on the rise nationally due to officer-involved car chases, and thanks to the lax rules around them at many law enforcement agencies. The SF Chronicle conducted an investigation last year that found that over 3,300 deaths occurred across the country between 2017 and 2022 as a result of police chases, 550 of those being innocent bystanders.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a driver fleeing from police in an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into a parklet in SF's Mission District, injuring six people. And over the weekend, a driver in Oakland crashed into a car with two kids inside after he was fleeing from a CHP pursuit that was abandoned.