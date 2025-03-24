- The VTA has made a new offer to striking workers, who are entering the third week of their strike. The offer is now an 11% wage increase over three years, up from 9%, and the workers' union says it will be taking a vote on the offer. [KTVU]
- After speaking to a packed house at a town hall meeting in Santa Clara on Saturday, South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna took his show on the road to Republican districts in SoCal on Sunday. Khanna held town halls in Bakersfield, Norco, and Anaheim, in districts where Republican reps have been shying away from public appearances because of rising anger. [Chronicle]
- Thousands of people showed up in Union Square on Saturday for the annual Tulip Day event to pluck eight tulips from a patch of 80,000. The event is co-sponsored by the Consulate General of the Netherlands, and some people were lined up at 5 am. [ABC 7]
- There were more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside Davies Symphony Hall on Sunday evening, protesting a performance by the Israel Philharmonic. Some attendees said they were verbally harassed while entering the venue. [KTVU]
- According to a new beach hazards statement, local beaches are at an increased risk for sneaker waves and rip currents until Tuesday night. [NWS/X]
- While new Entertainment Zones around San Francisco are a popular idea, business owners say they still face onerous bureaucracy and exorbitant city fees whenever they want to put on a special event in these zones. [Chronicle]
- Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, the new home of the Sacramento A's, has gotten the stamp of approval for its improvements after a game featuring the SF Giants on Sunday. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist