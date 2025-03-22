A reckless driver in Oakland crashed into a car with two kids inside on Thursday after an earlier pursuit by CHP was called off.

KTVU reports that on Thursday evening, California Highway Patrol initiated a brief pursuit of a reckless driver in Oakland who ran a red light and then fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The chase was quickly called off, and an airplane was used to track the suspect instead.

The suspect reportedly obeyed traffic laws following the pursuit but then ignored a stop sign, resulting in a collision with another car containing an adult and two children. At least one of the children was unconscious and taken to the hospital, but the conditions of the other occupants are unknown.

Officers arrested the driver, James Jovan Thomas, 35, on suspicion of DUI and evading and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

KTVU notes that the incident comes at a time when debates around police chase protocol have intensified in the Oakland community — although CHP isn’t bound by Oakland laws.

In a statement, Barbara Lee, Oakland mayoral candidate and former California US Representative said,

It’s a tragedy when anyone is harmed in our neighborhoods, especially children. Anyone entering Oakland who commits a crime should know that if they break the law, they will be punished. There are consequences to violence, and we must also work to ensure that vehicle pursuits don’t result in further harm to human life.

